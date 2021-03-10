Molly Holly First Name for 2021 WWE Hall of Fame: Both 2020 and 2021 to be Honored

This morning on WWE's The Bump, it was confirmed that the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will return on April 6th airing exclusively on Peacock. The ceremony will honor both the 2020 class that did not get their ceremony last year, as well as the class of 2021. To kick off this announcement, Molly Holly was announced as the first name for the class of 2021. Holly stopped wrestling full time in 2005 but has made sporadic appearances such as in multiple Royal Rumbles, the Evolution battle royal, and as special referee for the first ever Warrior Wrestling Women's Title match. Holly is a two time Women's Champion and one time Hardcore Champion.

As mentioned, the 2020 class will also be honored at this ceremony. This consists of The British Bulldog, JBL, Batista, the NWO, the Bella Twins, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger.