Monday Afternoon News Update (5/11) - Vince McMahon Wants Shorter WWE PPV Events, New Competitor Added to AEW Casino Ladder Match and Sting and Cody Rhodes Have Interesting Twitter Exchange

Here to bring you all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

- According to reports, WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon wants shorter PPV events for the foreseeable future, especially during events with no live crowd in attendance.

WNW reported, this morning, that last night's Money in The Bank's main card ran for 2 hours and 24 minutes which was the shortest WWE PPV event in 30 years.

- According to AEW's official Twitter account, Colt Cabana has been announced as the 2nd participant in the Casino Ladder Match at the company's upcoming Double or Nothing PPV event on May 23rd. Darby Allin was recently announced as the first participant in the match.

- AEW TNT Championship finalist, Lance Archer responded to a fan's question on Twitter, asking "The Murderhawk" who his dream opponent is and Archer had the following response in which Sting, himself, also commented on, which warranted a tease from AEW's Executive Vice President and Archer's opponent for the TNT Title, at Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes.

Check-out the exchange from the 3 men, below!

For all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com!