Monday Afternoon News Update: Fallout From Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber PPV was last night and was considered by many to be an extremely entertaining show. Shayna Baszler concluded the night with the most dominant performance in Elimination Chamber history submitting every opponent in the chamber, concluding with Asuka at the end. It is now official that she will be facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the Raw Women's Championship.

One of the biggest shocking moments of the night was Braun Strowman losing the Intercontinental Championship in the handicap match against Zayn, Cesaro and Nakamura. Zayn would get the pin-fall and become the new champion, his first championship in five years and also first on the main roster. Zayn had words after the show regarding his victory over Strowman on the show.

Quite possibly the match of the night last night was Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. The two men put on a technical clinic last night in their match and both men were interviewed after the show concluded. Bryan won the match when Gulak couldn't answer the referee while in the YES lock. Bryan would say that he loves what Gulak brought out of him and if Gulak could actually help Bryan bring out more of this blood and guts style. Gulak would respond in his own interview stating that he looked up to Bryan and also alluded to this not being over.

What were your thoughts on the event and the events that transpired afterward. Let us know in the comment section below.