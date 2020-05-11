Monday Evening News Update (5/11) - WWE Possibly Bringing Back Wild Card Rule, Intercontinental Title Announcement Set For Tonight’s RAW and WWE Selling Exclusive New Collector’s Item

In a whirlwind of a news day in WWE, the day will wrap up with tonight’s Monday Nigh RAW, which WNW will have live coverage of, beginning at 8:00pm (Eastern), and you can follow along, by clicking HERE!

- According to John Pollock, the WWE will be implementing a “Wild Card-like” rule, tonight on Monday Night RAW and will also address the situation regarding the Intercontinental Championship since Champion, Sami Zayn is stuck at home, in Canada and unable to travel to the United States.

- WWE Shop is now selling chairs from past PPV events. It would make for an awesome collector’s item, but supplies are limited, so check them out now!

