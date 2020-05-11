Monday Morning News Update (5/11) - Money in The Bank Breaks 30-Year Record, WWE Superstars React to Money in The Bank Matches and Drew McIntyre Thanks Seth Rollins

Less then 24 hours removed from last night’s WWE Money in The Bank PPV and WNW is here to bring you up-to-speed on everything you may have missed after the show went off the air!

- The main card of last night’s Money in The Bank PPV lasted just 2 hours and 24 minutes which is the shortest-length WWE PPV based in the United States since Survivor Series in 1990 which ran for 2 hours and 21 minutes.

It’s worth noting that WWE’s UK-based PPV, Insurrextion in 2002 lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

- Check-out some of the reactions from WWE superstars and on-air talent from the PPV, last night!

- During last night’s PPV, WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins in what was the consensus match of the night.

After the match, McIntyre and Rollins shook hands before making their exits and McIntyre took to Twitter to thank the “Monday Night Messiah” for a great challenge, which you can see below!

