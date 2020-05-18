Monday Morning News Update (5/18) - Edge Responds to Randy Orton’s Challenge, Tonight, AEW Double or Nothing Special Preview to Air, This Friday and Lio Rush and Mark Henry Trade Jabs on Social Media

Here to bring you anything you may have missed of the weekend in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

- Edge announced on Instagram that he will be on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW to respond to Randy Orton’s challenge for the upcoming Backlash PPV.

- AEW will air a special preview of their upcoming PPV, titled “Double or Nothing, Countdown”, this Friday at 10:00pm.

The show will preview the company’s Double or Nothing PPV, which is set for this Saturday, May 23rd at 8:00pm.

- Recently WWE releasee, Lio Rush and WWE/WWF legend, Mark Henry had the following exchange on Twitter:

