Monday Morning News Update (5/18) - Edge Responds to Randy Orton’s Challenge, Tonight, AEW Double or Nothing Special Preview to Air, This Friday and Lio Rush and Mark Henry Trade Jabs on Social Media

- Edge announced on Instagram that he will be on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW to respond to Randy Orton’s challenge for the upcoming Backlash PPV.
- AEW will air a special preview of their upcoming PPV, titled “Double or Nothing, Countdown”, this Friday at 10:00pm.
The show will preview the company’s Double or Nothing PPV, which is set for this Saturday, May 23rd at 8:00pm.
- Recently WWE releasee, Lio Rush and WWE/WWF legend, Mark Henry had the following exchange on Twitter:
