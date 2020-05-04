Monday Morning News Update (5/4) - John Cena Grants Make-A-Wish, WWE Names New Day The Greatest Faction in Company History and Natalya Honors Her Grandfather

Another Monday morning and another Pro Wrestling news update from WNW!

- As previously reported by WNW, John Cena surprised a young man in Florida who is unfortunately battling a life-threatening disease. Check out the full story, HERE!

- WWE.com recently put out an article, naming the best factions in company history and they named The New Day as the best stable in WWE history, over the likes of DX, NWO and The Shield. You can check out more info, HERE!

- Former Women’s Champion and 3rd-generation superstar, Natalya, took to Twitter to send her grandfather, Stu Hart, a very special message on his birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For all of your latest news and needs from around the world of Pro Wrestling, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!