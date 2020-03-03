Ricochet has had a very rough week after losing in a quick match to Brock Lesnar. at Super ShowDown. However, his week would get worse as he would then have a 24/7 Championship match on Raw and lose cleanly to Riddick Moss. After the match, a fan posted a video of Ricochet looking clearly upset walking to the back.

Matt Hardy posted a video last night stating that his contract had expired and that he is officially a free agent. Many wondered if it was a work and he had really signed a new WWE deal. It appears as if it is true and that Matt Hardy won't be coming back to WWE in his next deal. WWE tweeted out that they wish Matt Hardy the best in his future endeavors.

WWE added two new matches to Elimination Chamber tonight. Aleister Black vs. A.J. Styles and Rollins/Murphy vs. Street Profits for the tag team titles have both been added to this weekend's PPV event.

