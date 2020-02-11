Super Showdown is shaping up to be quite the event. Later this month in Saudi Arabia 6 men will compete for the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy and will consist of A.J. Styles, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, R-Truth, Rowan, and Andrade.



It was announced last week that Carmella would be the number one contender for Bayley. Also, it was speculated that the two would face off and have the first-ever women's title match in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they will face off this Friday in Canada.

Matt Hardy may have competed in a WWE ring for the last time tonight and appears to be have been written off by Randy Orton. After an RKO and then a conchairto Hardy would take to Twitter and tweet the following video.