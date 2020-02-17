Monday Night Raw Preview 2-17-20

This week Monday Night Raw takes place from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington The show will continue to build to the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

A Sermon from The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

WWE is reporting that Seth Rollins will be holding a sermon. In the wake of he and his group's win last week on Raw, he will be "speaking to the masses" this week on Raw. WWE is stating that they don't know what he will say and that he is keeping his cards close to his vest. Tune in tonight to hear how Rollins plans to lead us to salvation.

Randy Orton v. Matt Hardy – No Holds Barred Match

Randy Orton will be in action against Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match. This is after a brutal attack on the tag team legend. Hardy has been teasing leaving the company for some time now and many even thought they may have seen him for the last time in a WWE ring after his last run-in with Orton.

Rusev & Humberto v. Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza

Lana has gone out of her way to team up Lashley & Garza in order for them to take out their competition. Zelina Vega thinks otherwise. Tune in tonight to find which ladies’ duo will come out on top.

Also; the fallout from the Shayna Bazler & Becky Lynch encounter.

After a vicious sneak attack from Shayna Bazler, Lynch vowed to get revenge. She warned Shayna by saying “You better find me before I find you”. Find out what happens tonight as this feud is just getting started.

Plus Much More……

