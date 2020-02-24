Monday Night Raw Preview (2-24-20)

Tonight's Monday Night Raw comes from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB and is the go-home show for Super ShowDown that airs this Thursday. WWE.com is promoting the following to happen on the show tonight.

Who will Randy Orton target next?

Orton has viciously attacked Edge and Matt Hardy over the last month and now WWE is promoting another potential attack tonight on another Superstar. Let us know who you believe it may be.



WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

The WWE Champion has appeared on Raw more this year than in prior years and has a WWE title match this week. Ricochet will be taking on Lesnar this Thursday in Saudi Arabia and you have to wonder if the two will come to blows tonight.

Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows tonight?

The Women's Champ and former NXT champ have some unfinished business that started last year at Survivor Series. Since then Shayna has lost her title and shown up on Raw and brutally attacked Becky Lynch.

Be sure to return here tonight as we cover Raw live.