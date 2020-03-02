Thank you for choosing Wrestling News World as your home for live coverage of all wrestling events. Tonight's Monday Night Raw is the final show for the red brand before the Elimination Chamber event and just one month away from WrestleMania. Tonight's show is absolutely loaded and should be yet another great show for WWE. Below is what is currently being advertised for Raw tonight.

Shayna Baszler & Asuka Collide Ahead Of The Chamber

The two greatest NXT Women's Champions of all time will be facing off against each other ahead of the Elimination Chamber. Baszler is looking to solidify herself on the red brand and if she can score a win over Asuka then she will look the most credible for Becky Lynch. WWE feels so good about this match they had the New York Post break the story of the matchup.

McIntyre Headed To Raw and "Things Could Get Interesting"

With Ricochet now behind Lesnar and McIntyre left without any obstacles to overcome we are on a collision course to WrestleMania. McIntyre and Lesnar are just 4 weeks away from colliding at the show of shows and hopefully McIntyre continues to grow his stardom while on the Road to WrestleMania.

Beth Phoenix To Give Update On Edge

Beth Phoenix is making her return to Monday Night Raw to give an update on her husband Edge. Many believe that this may be the final strike from Orton before we see Edge return to the ring. Orton has gotten tremendous heat over the weeks taking out anyone who gets in his path, will he do the same to the Hall of Famer?

It's Now Or Never For The Street Profits

The Street Profits will have an opportunity to finally capture WWE gold tonight on Raw against the Monday Night Messiah and Murphy. Since Rollins has turned heel he has been incredible in his role and has delivered in every spot thus far. You have to wonder if Owens may get involved leading to AOP moving to the tag title scene and Rollins-Owens separating their feud moving to WrestleMania.

Andrade Returns To Team With Garza Against Humberto And Mysterio

Andrade will make his return to Monday Night Raw from suspension tonight and will team with Vega's newest client Angel Garza. The duo will take on Humberto and Rey Mysterio in what's sure to be a high flying affair. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Garza and Andrade and if they are able to coexist together both as Vega's clients.

Aleister Black Faces A Phenomenal Challenge

A potential WrestleMania match will take place tonight on Raw with Aleister Black taking on A.J. Styles. This match came to be after The Club attacked Black backstage last week on Raw. You have to wonder with the Elimination Chamber just days away and The Undertaker returning last week how things are going to play out.

Riddick Moss Defends 24/7 Championship

Moss will defend his 24/7 Championship on Raw this week but against who? That is what WWE is teasing this week as it is a mystery. The likely options are R-Truth or Mojo but what if WWE has an NXT star make the jump, a bigger name or a return?

Please stay tuned to this page for anything else added to the show and for live coverage during the show. Live coverage will start just under this paragraph and you can stay up to date with everything that happens, while it is happening.