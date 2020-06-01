Monday Night RAW Preview (6/1)

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and has a pretty good night of action coming our way.

Let's see what tonight has in-store!

Rey Mysterio's Retirement Ceremony, Hosted By Seth Rollins

Preview - Just a few weeks after suffering a brutal attack, it appears as if the legendary career of Rey Mysterio is coming to an end. However, what will happen when the man who caused those injuries, hosts his sudden retirement ceremony?

Seth Rollins vs Aleister Black

Preview - The "Monday Night Messiah", Seth Rollins is in for a busy night...while also hosting Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony, he will have to one-on-one with the extremely dangerous, Aleister Black.

NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte vs RAW Women's Champion, Asuka

Preview - We're all in for a treat, tonight when NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte goes toe-to-toe with RAW Women's Champion, Asuka

Apollo Crews Defends The United States Championship

Preview - Just one week after his thrilling victory against Andrade to capture his first title in WWE, Apollo Crews will defend his title against an opponent of his choosing.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for tonight's live coverage of Monday Night RAW!