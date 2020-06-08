Tonight’s Monday Night RAW is the go-home show to this Sunday’s Backlash PPV event and several matches and segments have been announced for the show!

Let’s see what tonight has in-store for us!

Christian Hosts “The Peep Show” with Special Guest, Edge

Preview (via WWE) - Christian will return to Raw tonight to host a special edition of “The Peep Show,” with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge as the guest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for what may be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton, with The Viper gloating about setting the perfect trap for the WWE Hall of Famer. What will Edge have to say just six days before WWE Backlash?

RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka Takes on The Queen, Charlotte Flair

Preview (via WWE) - Even with a WWE Backlash showdown against Nia Jax looming, Asuka still can’t shake her rivalry with Charlotte Flair as they'll meet tonight.

The Raw Women’s Champion battled TheQueen last week on Raw only to have her upcoming challenger emerge to derail the clash. Jax wasn’t satisfied with simply mocking her WWE Backlash opponent, as she later demolished her with a charge down the ramp.

Flair will also be motivated after losing the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Perhaps a rematch with one her most heated rivals is exactly what The Queen needs to put her back on a championship course.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who will write the next chapter in this classic rivalry?

Sasha Banks and Bayley 2 Belts Come to Monday Night RAW

Preview (via WWE) - The blue brand belongs to Bayley and Sasha Banks but the “role models” are far from content. The newly-crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions are set to appear on Raw tonight after defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to reclaim the titles.

Never short on proclamations, the double champion & The Boss are set to divulge an impending announcement on the red brand.

What will Bayley & Banks have to say following their clutch triumph over Bliss & Cross. How will the Raw Superstars respond to the presence of the Women’s Tag Team Champions?

MVP Hosts The VIP Lounge with Special Guest, Bobby Lashley

Preview (via WWE) - The final image of last week’s Raw saw Drew McIntyre ambushed by his WWE Backlash challenger Bobby Lashley With the Full Nelson locked in, the WWE Universe was left to wonder what happened to the WWE Champion.

The All Mighty is prepared to fill in the blanks, as Lashley joins MVP in the VIP Lounge on tonight on Raw.

What exactly happened as the red brand faded to black, and is it a sign of things to come at WWE Backlash?

Rey Mysterio to Address His Wrestling Future

Preview (via WWE) - The Monday Night Messiah has used both brutal and persuasive tactics to try and spur on the retirement of a WWE legend, but Rey Mysterio responded with a clear statement: “Damn you, Seth Rollins.” Now the iconic Superstar will appear on Monday Night Raw.

Rollins carried out an incomprehensible attack on Mysterio’s eye, using the steel steps to put the legendary luchador’s career in jeopardy, and the response from Mysterio and his son last week left more questions than answers. Dominik left an impassioned message of his own as he promised Rollins “an eye for an eye.”

Will Mysterio be ready to answer the questions surrounding his retirement, and will the animosity with Rollins continue to escalate?

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders Compete in a Decathlon

Preview (via WWE) - The Olympic Decathlon traditionally helps crown “The World’s Greatest Athlete” with tests of strength and speed across 10 events. On Monday Night, it could decipher who is Raw’s greatest tag team, as the event will be the next step in the ongoing “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” competition between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The teams are tied at two wins apiece after basketball, axe throwing, golf and bowling competitions. Each team has shined in the various exhibitions of skill, but who can maintain the excellence across 10 grueling events?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!