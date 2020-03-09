Monday Night Raw Preview and Live coverage March 9th 2020

Following Elimination Chamber WWE is promoting the following tonight for Monday night Raw.

Edge Returns!

Rey Mysterio vs Angel Garza

Drew Mcintyre will be in action

Who will make the first move between Becky Lynch and Shayna Bazler?

LIVE COVERAGE

Becky Lynch kicks off the show. The man says the time for jokes are over and she now knows Shayna Bazler is her opponent. Becky shows a replay of Shayna's dominance in the chamber. (poor Liv Morgan). A video plays withn the highlight and Shayna says she will take the title at Wrestlemania and Becky will not do anything about it. Shyana then calls becky b****. Becky talks shaynas accomplishments and that Shayna is a scumbag. Becky also says she is the b**** who runs the division. Becky interestingly says Shayna didnt shake Becky's hand after Wrestlemania last year. Becky also says Shayna is upset that Becky took the title from Ronda Rousey. Becky says she will beat Shayna at Wrestlemania.

Angel Garza vs Rey Mysterio

Back and forth action to start Graza rocks Mysterio with a superkick adn follows with a dropkick then...Takes his pants oof. (My favorite part of Raw at the moment) Back from commercial Garza attempted a 619 and ate a dropkick from Rey. Mysterio sends Garza outside and does a under the rope splash to the outside. Mysterio hits a seated senton followed by a kick for 2. Garza blocks Mysterio's crossbody attempt with a reverse suplex for 2. Mysterio comes back goes for 619 and Garza connects with a suplex. Rey Reverses the wing clipper. and heads up top. Mysterio goes for a mexican destroyer but Garza reverses. Mysterio counters and hits a 619 followed by a splash (with a small slip up haha) for the pin and win.

WINNER - REY MYSTERIO

Commentary shows a clip from earlier today of Kevin Owens bumping into Rollins and his disciples. Rollins offers Owens pop corn Owens says hes good and goes on attack but is beaten down by AOP and Murphy as Rollins finishes his pop corn.

We the same clip from NXT of Rhea Ripley touring the Wrestlemania stadium in Tampa. Rhea says she doesnt want to be compared to Charlotte and to be the best you got to beat the best and that she will beat the best (Charlotte) at Wrestlemania.

Charlotte Flair comes out. Charlotte mocks that Rhea is the next big thing and shiny toy. Charlotte says she is confused that Rhea doesnt want to be her because she is the best and there is only one Charlotte and that the hype wont last. CHarlotte says she challenged Rhea to teach her a lesson to be humbled in front of 90,000 people. Rhea enters the arena. Charlotte says this is Raw not NXT and this is her kingdom. Charlotte says Rhea is excused Rhea clcoks Charlotte in the face and leaves.

Backstage Randy Orton awaits Edge's return.

Bobby Lashley vs zack Ryder

Bobby dominates Ryder and hits a spinebuster. Bobby then hits dominater on Ryder. Bobby gets the pin for 3.

WINNER BOBBY LASHLEY

We see a replay of Drew Mcintyre murdering Lesnar last week. Drew is in action after commercial.

Backstage Rollins offers Alister Black a position in his group Black denies and challenges Rollins to a match.

Erick Rowan vs Drew Mcintyre

The big men start exchanging strikes. On the outside Drew belly -to bellies Rowan.. Drew uses the steel steps to crush the cage. Mcintyre hits a glassgow kiss. in the ring Mcintyre hits a futureshock DDT folowed by a Claymore. Mcintyre wins. ( Drew is SOOOOOOO over.)

WINNER DREW MCINTYRE

We see a replay of Randy Orton's RKO on Beth phoenix. (Very great video package showcasing both Orton and Edge's family)

Kabuki Warriors vs Liv Morgan and Natalya