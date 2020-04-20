Monday Night Raw this week is LIVE from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. We concluded last week's show with Seth Rollins attacking Drew McIntyre and Money in the Bank qualifiers announced for this week's show. This week WWE.com is advertising the following for tonight's show:



What will be the fallout of Seth Rollins stomps to Drew McIntyre?



Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches:

Austin Theory vs. Aleister Black

Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Rey Mysterio vs. Buddy Murphy



Last week's show finished third in the rankings behind two news broadcasts and averaged just 1.9 million viewers.



