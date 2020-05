Monday Night Raw Ratings & Viewership 5/25/20

This week's numbers are in! Monday Night Raw this week was headlined by Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, crowning a number one contender for the Women's Title, putt-putt golf between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders and Edge and Ric Flair having promos on the upcoming "greatest wrestling match ever" match.



Viewership this week was 1.7 million and the show once again finished #1 on cable.

2020 Raw Viewership Tracker:



January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.83

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.76

******Average For January: 2.299 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.73



February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.67

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.80

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.79

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers/ Key Demo:0.71

******Average For February: 2.288 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74



March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.69

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.74 (PCLive)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.61 (PCLive)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.58 (PC)

******Average For March: 2.136 million viewers: Key Demo: 0.67



April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.70 (PC)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.56 (PCLive)

April 20 Episode: 1.881 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.56 (PC Live)

April 27 Episode: 1.811 million viewers/ Key Demo. 0.56 (PC Live)

******Average For April: 1.9 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.62



May 4 Episode: 1.688 million viewers/ Key Demo. 0.44 (PC)

May 11 Episode: 1.922 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.57 (PC)

May 18 Episode: 1.75 million viewers/ Key Demo 0.51 (PC)

******Average For May: 1.75 million viewers/ Key Demo: 0.51



Monday Night Raw has ranked first key demo rankings 16 of a possible 21 times so far this year. That puts them being the number one in the rankings 76% of the time.