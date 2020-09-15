Monday Night Raw Ratings & Viewership 9/14/20

Monday Night Raw last night featured Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event and if Keith Lee won he would have been number one contender. The match concluded with Retribution interfering and The Hurt Business getting involved as well. The show also featured Nakamura and Cesaro vs. The Street Profits, Asuka vs. Mickie James and Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio inside of a steel cage.



While there was no NBA playoff game last night, Monday Night Football did have a double header. Raw scored a 1.68m in viewership and increased in the key demo.