Monday Night Raw Viewership & Ratings 6/29/20

This week's Monday Night Raw took place at the Performance Center and was focused primarily on the two major championships for the brand. The show opened and closed with Drew McIntyre and Asuka along with Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler. The show also featured the potential break up of Andrade and Garza, the furthering of Orton and Big Show and Seth Rollins continued feud with Rey Mysterio. For the first time in over a month Raw hit over 2 million viewers in a specific hour however fell short of averaging 2 million for the night last week.

This week the show averaged 1.735 million viewers, the show peaked at number three in the key demo rankings. The first hour reached 1.8 million while the third hour fell to 1.5 million viewers.