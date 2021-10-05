October 5, 2021
Monday Night RAW: WWE Draft Night Two Viewership and Ratings 10.4.21
Monday Night RAW: WWE Draft Night Two Viewership and Ratings 10.4.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW was night two of the WWE 2021 Draft. We saw big names like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Olympic Gold Medalist, Gable Stevenson drafted to RAW. Plus we saw chaos ensue in the main event between Charlotte Flair and Bianca BelAir.

The show drew an average of 1.857 million viewers which was up from last week’s show that drew an average of 1.709 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.949 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 2: 1.902 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.721 million viewers and ranked 8th

The show was headlined by Bianca BelAir vs RAW Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. The match ended in disqualification thanks to “The Man” and SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch. This lead to a brawl which saw “The Boss” Sasha Banks make an appearance taking everyone out and standing tall.

