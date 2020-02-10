It appears that Simone Johnson is looking to follow in her legendary father's footsteps and become a WWE Superstar. She has grown up around wrestling her entire life with so many members of her extended family in the business. You can see an exclusive interview and video below from @WWE.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC Star Jon Jones has had an incredibly successful and controversial career in mixed martial arts and feels he already knows his next step once he steps away. He has stated that it is inevitable that he will one day work for the WWE and that it would be a dream come true.

It appears that Dash Wilder has deactivated his Twitter account for unknown reasons. His account @DashWilderWWE has been deleted and if you attempt to go to it, it now says the user is not valid.