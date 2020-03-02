Lots of news surrounding AEW coming out of Saturday's Revolution event. As was announced by Tony Khan after the show they signed Colt Cabana to the promotion. It's also well known that Matt Hardy and Jeff Cobb are two others with contract offers in their hands. It has also been revealed that numerous independent talents were backstage for the Revolution show. It appears the company is in spend mode with their second weekly show on the horizon in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it appears that Kenny Omega suffered a hand injury during his highly regarded tag match at Revolution. It's unknown at this time the severity of the injury or if it could keep him out of action. We should know more going into Dynamite this week on the severity of his injury.

It is well known that the Revival are upcoming free agents in the WWE and it's also well known that AEW has their eyes on them. It appears that the WWE has left them out of the Elimination Chamber matchup due to them not signing new deals yet. It's unsure at this time if the WWE will make another huge offer to them as the last offer was said to be quite substantial. As of now, it looks like AEW will have the opportunity to poach a top tier tag-team to add to their loaded division just before Summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website