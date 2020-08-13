More Speculation About Summerslam & The Amway Arena

Much has been discussed surrounding Summerslam over the past couple of months and this morning a report came out from WrestleVotes stating that the show would take place in Orlando, Fl at the Amway Arena. Orlando sports journalist, Jon Alba has reported that this may not be a one off event. It appears that WWE and the Amway Arena may be working towards a deal to run even more programming at the venue.



Alba did note that the arena is currently closed, however he also noted that anything that was recently agreed to, it wouldn't have necessarily been told to others yet. He would also state that, "It's worth noting #WWE has saved a ton of money on production costs this year due to not being on the road (per the last quarterly financial report), so if it were a money matter of leasing Amway, that would seem very doable."



Also the Amway Arena has a max capacity of 20,000 which would mean there is plenty of space to social distance if fans were to return. You can see his tweets below:



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website