The hits keep coming for this years WrestleMania. If having to do the show without an audience and inside a small venue wasnt enough, now Superstars are missing the show. As has been reported Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are missing WrestleMania however it wouldn't stop there.

Both The Miz and Andrade have also been left off WrestleMania despite having advertised matches. This leaves both tag title matches up in the air although WrestleMania has been completed.