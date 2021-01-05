Morning News 1.5.21 | Cardi B Invited to Join Faction | WK15 Night 2 Recap | Piper's Collector Box | ROH TV Recap

Morning News 1.5.21 | Cardi B Invited to Join Faction | WK15 Night 2 Recap | Piper's Collector Box | ROH TV Recap

Robert Stone invites Cardi B to join Brand

Cardi B has recently gone on the record to be a big Sasha Banks fan, but now she has interest from The Robert Stone Brand.  

Will Cardi B be the newest member of The Robert Stone Brand?  We will have to wait to see the response from Cardi B

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2 Recap

  • Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM def. Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi

  • Giulia & Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano

  • Four Way Match for the Provisional KOPW 2021 Championship: Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, BUSHI, Bad Luck Fale
  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
  • NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Jeff Cobb
  • SANADA def. EVIL
  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori (c) 
  • IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kota Ibushi (c) def. Jay White 

Roddy Piper Collector Box from WWE

Just released on the WWE Legend's Shop is a collector's box dedicated to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. There will only be 750 boxes made & it will set you back $50.  The box consists of a t-shirt, a belt buckle, a Piper's Pit coconut cup & more.

ROH TV Recap

  • Flip Gordon def. Bandido
  • Mark Haskins def. Jay Lethal

It was a special episode of ROH TV.  It showed Ring of Honor during the beginning stages of the pandemic.  The two matches that were shown were filmed at Las Vegas for the Past v. Present PPV that ended up getting shut down.

