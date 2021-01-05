Morning News 1.5.21 | Cardi B Invited to Join Faction | WK15 Night 2 Recap | Piper's Collector Box | ROH TV Recap

Robert Stone invites Cardi B to join Brand

Cardi B has recently gone on the record to be a big Sasha Banks fan, but now she has interest from The Robert Stone Brand.

Will Cardi B be the newest member of The Robert Stone Brand? We will have to wait to see the response from Cardi B

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2 Recap

Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM def. Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi

Giulia & Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano

Four Way Match for the Provisional KOPW 2021 Championship: Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, BUSHI, Bad Luck Fale

Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, BUSHI, Bad Luck Fale IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Jeff Cobb

Shingo Takagi (c) def. Jeff Cobb SANADA def. EVIL

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiromu Takahashi def. Taiji Ishimori (c)

IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kota Ibushi (c) def. Jay White

Roddy Piper Collector Box from WWE

Just released on the WWE Legend's Shop is a collector's box dedicated to "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. There will only be 750 boxes made & it will set you back $50. The box consists of a t-shirt, a belt buckle, a Piper's Pit coconut cup & more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ORDER IT HERE

ROH TV Recap

Flip Gordon def. Bandido

Mark Haskins def. Jay Lethal

It was a special episode of ROH TV. It showed Ring of Honor during the beginning stages of the pandemic. The two matches that were shown were filmed at Las Vegas for the Past v. Present PPV that ended up getting shut down.



For the Full Special Episode; CLICK HERE

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more news, reviews & interviews from all the major promotions, as well as a plethora of independent promotions.