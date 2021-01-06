Morning News 1.6.21 | New Year's Evil Preview | Kings of Colosseum | New Year Dash Recap | Mickie James
New Year's EVIL Preview
Tonight's FREE PPV type event from NXT will be hosted by Dexter Lumis & consist of the following matches:
Karrion Kross v. Damian Priest
NXT Cruiserweight Title Match-Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar (c)
Last Woman Standing Match-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
NXT Title Match-Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
Also; Xia Li and Boa Return
Come back to Wrestling News World for an in depth preview, as well as, LIVE Coverage
MLW's King of Colosseum
- Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
- National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger
- World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
- Tornado World Tag Team Championship: The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) defend against The Dirty Blondes
NJPW New Year Dash Recap
- Yuji Nagata def. Gabriel Kidd
- DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki def. Yuya Uemura & Tiger Mask
- THE EMPIRE (Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan, & Jeff Cobb) def. Yota Tsuji & TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)
- Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, & Taiji Ishimori) def. Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr, El Desperado, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
- CHAOS (Yoshi-Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, EVIL, & Jay White)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi def. Master Wato, SHO, Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi
Mickie James is cleared
Mickie James suffered a broken nose in October. As per Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes, the future WWE HOF, Mickie James has been cleared to get back in the ring.
"So, I legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a couple weeks. Unfortunately that sucks... It wasn’t severe. It wasn’t like my nose was blasted across my face. It was more like a curve and I can’t breathe out the one side and I’ll be honest, I thought it was gonna be a lot more painful, to get it fixed. It was more like pressure to get it fixed. It honestly feels like I have this sinus pressure headache, kind of allergy for the last couple of weeks. My nose was dislocated in a way that my cartilage was dislocated away from my nasal cavity so they had to relocate it back."-Mickie James
Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for our full previews & LIVE Coverage of NXT, AEW & MLW.