Morning News 1.7.21 | Bullet Club is Back | Preist Moving Up | MLW Kings of Colosseum Recap | Women's Dusty Classic | Snoop Dog | Punk in The Waiting Room | Redesigned TNT Title
The Bullet Club is Back
At the end of AEW New Year's Smash last night, we saw the reuniting of The Bullet Club (Gallows, Anderson, Omega & The Young Bucks). After The Good Brothers invaded to help Omega after the match, The Young Bucks came out to the ring to reason with them. This is how the show ended.
What does this mean for AEW? What does this mean for IMAPCT Wrestling? What does this mean for Wrestling?
Damien Priest could be on his way up
According to Fightful, Damian Priest was set the wrestler who was set to debut on SmackDown last week. Priest was going to get involved in the Reigns storyline in some manner. Priest fought one hell of a match vs. Kross last night & the next place we could see him is on Smackdown. Only time will tell.
MLW Kings of Colosseum Recap
Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) def. The Dirty Blondes
World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush def. Myron Reed (c)
National Openweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone(c) & Mads Krügger Fight to a NO CONTEST
NXT Women's Dusty Tag Team Classic
William Regal announced last night on New Year's EVIL that now is the time for a Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Snoop Dogg in AEW
Last night on AEW's New Year's Bash we saw Snoop Dogg accompany Cody Rhodes to the ring, instead of Arn Anderson. Well Snoop was not just a bystander, he also got a little physical.
Britt Baker invites CM Punk to The Waiting Room
CM Punk put out a tweet saying that it was OK to go to the dentist. Well, AEW's resident dentist, saw that tweet & made a proposal.
Redesigned TNT Title
The current TNT Champion, Darby Allin, came out for a weigh-in for his upcoming fight verse Brian Cage for the TNT Title match. Darby Allin was carrying a redesigned title. Tony Schiavone made mention of it, but we did not get a clean look. It seems that the strap is now black. Here is a photo of it, as well as, the picture of Darby holding it.