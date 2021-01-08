Morning News 1.8.21 | J.R. on Intergender Matches | New Year's Smash Change | MSK | Bryan Wants New Blood |

Morning News 1.8.21 | J.R. on Intergender Matches | New Year's Smash Change | MSK | Bryan Wants New Blood |

Jim Ross on Intergender Wrestling 

On a recent episode of Grilling with J.R., Jim Ross talked about Chyna & her career.  J.R. said that he is not a big fan of intergender wrestling back then & still is not.  

"A woman, even though she had amazing stature, a great look, all that stuff, beating a male was still hard to accept in that era. I never accepted it and I just wasn't ready for it. I'm still not a big fan of intergender matches and I know I'll get criticized for that too."-Jim Ross

"It doesn't seem plausible, it doesn't seem real," Ross said. "The more things we do in wrestling today in any company that takes me out of the moment that isn't plausible is not good for the business. End of story."-Jim Ross

Change to Night 2 of New Year's Smash

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter from Dave Meltzer Thunder Rosa was exposed to somebody who tested positive for COVID-19 & the match with Britt Baker will have to be put on the back burner till everybody involved are cleared.

WWE Trademark Filing

The WWE filed another trademark.  This time the trademark is for the three letter "acronym?" MSK.  No other information on why the WWE would want or need this trademark, so time will tell, if & how it gets used.

Bryan wants new blood

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter from Dave Meltzer, Daniel Bryan wants new blood from NXT to be called up to Smackdown.  It has been revealed recently that Daniel Bryan is not part of the WWE Creative team & had his hands in this current push for Big E.  We will see if anything comes of this, as far as, new talent being brought up.  

