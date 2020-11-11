Morning News | 11.11.20

Good Morning Everybody. Here is your morning news to enjoy with your coffee or tea:





WWE's The Bump



The Bump this morning will have The Godfather, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Pete Dunne & basketball star Tyrese Haliburton.



The Bump is on at 10a ET on the WWE Network & all WWE social media.

Evans will be there to discuss Hire Heroes USA and Veteran's Day, while The Godfather will discuss The Undertaker's 30th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



The Rascals are leaving IMPACT Wrestling



AEW Event ‘Beach Break’ For 2021



Tony Khan (AEW President) at the Full Gear Virtual Media Scrum revealed that they will host a new event in January 2021 called Beach Break.





Finals For UWN World Championship is Set



United Wrestling Network has determined the finalists for their World Championship. 11.24.20 on PRIMETIME LIVE, Chris Dickinson will take on Mike Bennett to see who will become the United World Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NEW NWA TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS



We also have new NWA Tag Team Champions this morning, as well as, an answer to who The Question Mark is (or do we?). Congratulations on Aron Stevens & The Question Mark (aka Jr KRATOS) on becoming the new NWA Tag Team Champions.



Karrion Kross could be gracing our TV screens sooner than later.

Karrion Kross gave fans an answer to where he stands with his recovery.





Mystery Attacker from Halloween Havoc will be revealed?



Johnny Gargano teases the reveal of the mystery attacker in the Scream Mask, who helped Gargano defeat Damian Priest for the title at the recent NXT Halloween Havoc special. Gargano says that he will defend his new North American Title against a "worthy" opponent.