Morning News 11.12.20 | Leon Ruff Champ | Shaq in AEW | Dark Side News

NXT Results

-Escobar Retains Cruiserweight Title

-LeRae defeats Toni Storm

-Thatcher def. Dexter Lumis

-Leon Ruff wins North American Title

-Pat McAfee & The Kings of NXT run rough show to end the show

For a more in depth look at what went down on NXT; head over to our recap article.

AEW Results

-Cage (Team Tazz) defeated Sydal

-Natural Nightmares defeat Butcher & Blade (with Bunny)

-Spears defeats Scorpio Sky

-Tay Conti defeats Red Velvet

-Pentagon defeats Fenix

-Jade Cargill tells Cody to shut up & makes reference to Shaq challenging him

-PAC Returns





For a more in depth look on what happened on AEW; head to our recap article.

Dark Side of the Ring Looking for Stories

Dark Side of the Ring is set to return in 2021 & the producers have stated that they are set to feature 14 episodes, but only have 8 stories in mind. They have some ideas, but are not pulling the trigger on them, but they are not afraid to do stories that may not be marketable in the U.S.

Some of the stories that we will see in Season 3 of Dark Side are: a story on Jake the Snake Roberts & The Loose Canon, Brian Pillman.

David Benoit Does Not Want to go to WWE

Benoit in still in the early stages of training & has even been seen backstage at both WWE & AEW, but recently on Ryback's podcast, David Benoit said that he does not want to go to the WWE. David Benoit also talked about everybody just seems happier at AEW.

