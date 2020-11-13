Morning News 11.13.20 | Changes To IMPACT Plus | Bone Street Krew | Omega N.C Intro | GSIW2020

Morning News 11.13.20 | Changes To IMPACT Plus | Bone Street Krew | Omega N.C Intro | GSIW2020

Impact Announces Changes To Impact Plus

Impact announced a brand-new IMPACT Plus, which will have improved discoverability, new Originals, content curated by your favorite IMPACT wrestler as well as monthly live events including this Saturday’s TURNING POINT!

Order Turning Point on FITE TV


Bone Street Krew AT Taker's Final Farewell 

Savio Vega said in an interview with Wrestling Inc. that he, along with some other members of The Bone Street Krew will be at Taker's FInal Farewell at this year's Survivor Series.  The Bone Street Krew consisted of James Harrison, The Undertaker, Savio Vega, Henry Godwinn, The Godfather, Mideon, Yokozuna, Brian Adams, Rikishi, Paul Bearer and Mr. Fuji.

Wrestling Inc Daily will have the interview with Savio Vega later today. You can listen to that on all your podcast platforms.

Synergy Pro Wrestling Complete GSIW 2020 Bracket

Last night, Colin West & a phenomenal panel broke down the GSIW 2020 Bracket.  The GSIW Tournament will be held on December 12 at 7pm EST & streamed LIVE on IWTV!  

Kenny Omega Pays Homage to Jordan

Kenny Omega lists several accomplishments during his entrance, but one of them stands out.  That being the reference to North Carolina.  Kenny Omega pulled back the curtain on this in a tweet. 

Back in the early 90s, Micheal Jordan's entrance was classic. Here is that entrance:

Have a great day & stick around for our SMACKDOWN Preview Coming Up Later Today!

