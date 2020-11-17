Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

LSG on ROH TV next week

Announced on ROH TV yesterday, @LeonStGiovanni will face @TheLethalJay in what is expected to be a phenomenal matchup.



If you missed last week's episode of ROH TV, catch up HERE





Sasha Banks Star Wars Trading Card

Announced on Monday afternoon on the Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps, Sasha Banks has her own Star Wars trading card.

Lana | WWE Chronicle

WWE.com reported that Lana will be the next episode of WWE Chronicle. Lana revealed on her twitter that her Chronicle will feature her journey to the Survivor Series. The episode will premiere the night before The Survivor Series, Saturday, Nov. 21.





Brandi Lauren is now Skyler Storey

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider; Brandi Lauren, who has been seen on RAW:Underground & celebrating with Damien Priest has been given a name change in NXT, Skyler Storey.

Hammerstone on The Restart

As we get closer to the Restart of MLW, it was announced that Alexander Hammerstone & his National Openweight Championship will be in action.



Stay tuned for an article on this later today.