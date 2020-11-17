Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

Author:
Publish date:

LSG on ROH TV next week

Announced on ROH TV yesterday, @LeonStGiovanni will face @TheLethalJay in what is expected to be a phenomenal matchup. 


If you missed last week's episode of ROH TV, catch up HERE



Sasha Banks Star Wars Trading Card

Announced on Monday afternoon on the Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps, Sasha Banks has her own Star Wars trading card.  


Lana | WWE Chronicle

WWE.com reported that Lana will be the next episode of WWE Chronicle. Lana revealed on her twitter that her Chronicle will feature her journey to the Survivor Series.  The episode will premiere the night before The Survivor Series, Saturday, Nov. 21.



Brandi Lauren is now Skyler Storey

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider; Brandi Lauren, who has been seen on RAW:Underground & celebrating with Damien Priest has been given a name change in NXT, Skyler Storey.


Hammerstone on The Restart

As we get closer to the Restart of MLW, it was announced that Alexander Hammerstone & his National Openweight Championship will be in action.  

Alex-Hammerstone

Stay tuned for an article on this later today.

Related Articles

AM 11.17
WWE News

Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

Em_df8YXIAIxpXR
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap & Summary (11/16/20)

20201116_rawpreview_fc_retributionleeriddlebraun_monday--69d08fa562e3815d51c831f43bb739be
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE Coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/16/2020)

YB-Killing-The-Business
AEW News

Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues | Out Tommorow!

Evenign 11.16
WWE News

Evening News 11.16.20 | Zelina's Final Straw | Sasha Wants More | Sammy Made The Flight | New BTE Champ

LUNCHTIME 11.16
WWE News

Lunchtime News 11.16.20 | Ethan Page Contract Status | SAG/AFTRA On Wrestling | Bliss Off The Market |

20201109_RawPreview_FC_DrewRandy_Monday--8d3fcb7f37cc968ea5ed66299570aace
WWE

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview (11/16/20)

Raw13 (1)
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW August 7th, 1995