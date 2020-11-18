Morning News 11.18.20 | Lynch Breaks the Internet | Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions | NJPW  | RetroMania Wrestling | Matt Sydal

Becky breaks the Internet

Becky & Seth are around 1 month away from welcoming their first child into the world. On Becky's Instagram, she released pregnancy photos & it broke the internet.

Renee Paquette's 'Oral Sessions'

No, it is not that. Get your heads out of the gutter. Renee Paquette announced the new podcast, entitled 'Oral Sessions', on her Instagram.

".....it’s about cool ass people having a great conversation. Unfiltered and unscripted!"-Renee on what Oral Sessions is about

NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior 27 Standings

World Tag League Current Standings:

Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (2-0, 4 pts) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (2-0, 4 pts) Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (1-1, 2 pts) Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (1-1, 2 pts) David Finlay & Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 pts) SANADA & Shingo Takagi (1-1, 2 pts) YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (1-1, 2 pts) Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 pts) Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-2, 0 pts) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (0-2, 0 pts)

Super Junior 27 Standings:



Master Wato (2-0, 4 pts) SHO (2-0, 4 pts) Robbie Eagles (1-1, 2 pts) Ryusuke Tagachi (1-1, 2 pts) Hiromu Takahashi (1-1, 2 pts) Taiji Ishimori (1-1, 2 pts) BUSHI (1-1, 2 pts) El Desperado (1-1, 2 pts) DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts) Yuya Uemura (0-2, 0 pts)



Matt Sydal is All Elite

AEW announced yesterday that Matt Sydal has signed & is All Elite. Sydal made his AEW debut as the surprise entrant in the Casino Royal at All Out. Sydal has been seen on AEW Dark as of late & now is official .

RetroMania Wrestling mini cabinet

For all you retro gamers, RetroMania Wrestling will be coming to iiRcade. Here is the trailer:











