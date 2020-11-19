Morning News 11.19.20 | Renee & Jon Expecting | War Games | Thea Trinidad & SAG | Wrestling Weds.

Renee & Jon Expecting

Last night on AEW, Jon Moxley, was giving a passionate, intense promo. Moxley talked fighting with all he has for his title. He tells a story about his Dad & mentions that Renee is at home, pregnant.



War Games

We do not know much yet, but we do know that War Games will be coming, December 6. The only matches that has been confirmed so far are, the Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee & the Kings of NXT in the Iconic War Games cage & Shotzi Blackheart v. Candice LeRae.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



More on Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) & unionization

As per the SAG-AFTRA twitter account, Thea Trinidad & SAG-AFTRA had conversations that were classified as "powerful" & "insightful". Stick to Wrestling News World for more on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website











Wrestling Wednesdays

Did you love all the wrestling last night? Did you catch all the wrestling last night? Well, if you missed any of it, we have you covered:

MLW Fusion 110 | TheRestart Results



NXT 11.18.20 Coverage



AEW Dynamite 11.18.20 Results