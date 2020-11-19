Morning News 11.19.20 | Renee & Jon Expecting | War Games | Thea Trinidad & SAG | Wrestling Weds.

Renee & Jon Expecting
Last night on AEW, Jon Moxley, was giving a passionate, intense promo. Moxley talked fighting with all he has for his title. He tells a story about his Dad & mentions that Renee is at home, pregnant.
War Games
We do not know much yet, but we do know that War Games will be coming, December 6. The only matches that has been confirmed so far are, the Undisputed Era vs. Pat McAfee & the Kings of NXT in the Iconic War Games cage & Shotzi Blackheart v. Candice LeRae.
More on Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) & unionization
As per the SAG-AFTRA twitter account, Thea Trinidad & SAG-AFTRA had conversations that were classified as "powerful" & "insightful". Stick to Wrestling News World for more on this developing story.
