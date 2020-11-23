Morning News 11.23.20  | Bellas Clarify Return | Omega Surgery? | Keith Lee's New Music | WWE ICONS

Good Morning everybody. And welcome to the A.T. time period. That means After Taker. I hope you had a wonderful weekend & enjoyed The Survivor Series, as well as, The Undertaker's Final Farewell. But the show must go on & here is the morning news, sans Survivor Series stuff.

The Bellas add details to a possible comeback

Recently, I had mentioned in a news article about the Bellas saying they would like one more run. Well, the Bellas added a little more clarification on this & exactly when we may see a Bellas comeback, if they do.



“A couple of mistakes I did with Birdie on a couple of my comebacks is Birdie was so little — you’re sleep deprived, you’re trying to train, you’re trying to be a mom, so it can be really hard,



I’d like to wait until the boys are like two years old, or something like that. I see us making a comeback in a couple of years, or maybe it’s next year, I don’t know, but it’s not next month!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website







Kenny Omega hoping to avoid injury



Kenny Omega was on Wrestling Observer LIVE to discuss a lot of different topics, but one of the more interesting notes that came out of the interview was that Kenny Omega has been working through a torn labrum, in hopes that he will not need surgery.

So, you know, a torn labrum, as you know, is no laughing matter. That’s a surgery, but I have a very talented and unbelievable trainer, and you know our doctors, of course, are always monitoring and making sure we’re doing okay, but our trainer Bryce Ready is just next level kind of guy. He has kept me together and in a condition where I’m able to perform.



As long as I make that that I see him two or three times a week. I can lift; I have full range of motion. I just need to make sure that I can look after it, and I can avoid having that surgery.” said Kenny Omega, “I can’t afford having that time off. If things get worse that’s an option I’ll have to consider.”-Kenny Omega on hoping to avoid injury

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Keith Lee's New Entrance Music

When Keith Lee was brought up to the main roster, one of the things that got changed was his theme song. People did not enjoy the theme song that they picked for him, but Ketih Lee told us to be patient & he would fix the theme song debacle.

Last night we got to hear that new music that Keith Lee told us to be patient for.



WWE ICONS

WWE ICONS will be a new docuseries on the WWE Network. ICONS will feature documentaries on Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog, Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.