Morning News 11.25.20 | Jazz Out of Retirement | Xavier Woods | Johnny Swinger Not Guilty | NJPW Super J & World Tag Standings

Jazz Coming Out of Retirement 

Jazz will be teaming with Jordynne Grace in IMPACT Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament. 

Jazz announced her retirement from in-ring competition in October & it will be interesting to see what comes of her after the tournament is over, win or lose.  

Xavier Woods to be on G4 TV.

   Xavier Woods will be on G4 TV when the network returns in 2021.  WWE.com announced that Xavier Woods signed with G4.

Xavier Woods was introduced as the very first on-air talent on their “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” on YouTube.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike,” said Woods. “As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I’m honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger.”-Xavier Woods on G4 Signing 


Johnny Swinger Found Not Guilty

Last night on Wrestling Court, D-Lo Brown was the judge & Madison Rayne was serving as defense attorney for Swinger.  A very entertaining segment ends with Acey Romero talking about the fingerprint analysis.  He says that their were multiple prints found on the gun.  The prints on the gun include, but not limitted to Cody, Taya, Rosemary, Cousin Jake, Brian Pillman and Ron Simmons.

For an In depth look at IMPACT Wrestling from last night, CLICK HERE.

NJPW World Tag League & Super J 27 Standings

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 

1. Master Wato (4-1, 8 pts)
2. Hiromu Takahashi (4-1, 8 pts)
3. Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 pts)
4. SHO (3-2, 6 pts)
5. El Desperado (3-2, 6 pts)
6. BUSHI (3-2, 6 pts)
7. Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 pts)
8. Ryusuke Tagachi (2-3, 4 pts)
9. DOUKI (0-5, 0 pts)
10. Yuya Uemura (0-5, 0 pts)

wtlbosj-600_2

NJPW World Tag League 

1. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (4-1, 8 pts)
2. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (3-2, 6 pts)
3. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (3-2, 6 pts)
4. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-2, 6 pts)
5. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (3-2, 6 pts)
6. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (3-2, 6 pts)
7. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 pts)
8. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (2-3, 4 pts)
9. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-4, 2 pts)
10. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (1-4, 2 pts)

