Morning News 11.30.20 | Sasha Banks | Braun Strowman | D- Von Health | NJPW Standings

Sasha Banks is going as Mercedes Varnado

We have all seen Mercedes Varnado in The Mandalorian by now, if not, what are you waiting for. Well Sasha Banks is now going as her real name, Mercedes Varnado, on Twitter & Instagram. The actual handles remain the same, but the display name is Mercedes Varnado.



Mercedes said recently in USA Today:

“I’m so thankful for the role of playing Sasha Banks for so long, but it took Mercedes Varnado to put in that work, and it took Mercedes to get through those doors of the WWE and to be able to do ‘Star Wars,’ I’m just so excited to show the world exactly who I am.”

Strowman Injured

Braun Strowman has recently been suspended from WWE due to putting his hands on Adam Pearce. According to Wrestling Observer, we have learned that Strowman injured his knee at the Survivor Series & will be taking some time off to let that knee heal.



D-Von health issues

Recently on his Table Talk Podcast, D-Von said that he has been dealing with some issues & that is why he has not been at tapings.

Hanging in there, I’ve had some health issues but I’m hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully, I’ll be back soon.” said Dudley, “I gotta see what the doctors say but, it’s been a little rough, but I’ve been hanging in there, doing what I can.”-D-Von on his health

Ts & Ps to D-Von & his family on a quick recover & hopefully we can see him back at tapings soon, maybe even back on screen.



NJPW World Tag League & Super J 27 Standings



Current World Tag League Standings:



Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 10 points (5-2) Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 8 points (4-3) Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-3) Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 8 points (4-3) Shingo Takagi & SANADA 8 points (4-3) Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-3) Juice Robinson & David Finlay 8 points (4-3) EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (3-4) Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-5) *eliminated* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 2 points (1-6) *eliminated*

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

Hiromu Takahashi 10 points Taiji Ishimori 10 points Master Wato 8 points El Desperado 8 points SHO 8 points BUSHI 6 points Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points Robbie Eagles 4 points DOUKI 0 points Yuya Uemura 0 points

Thank You