Morning News 12.10.20 | Hammerstone In MCU | Brock Bidding War | Brandi On Shaq | AEW Holiday Schedule |

Morning News 12.10.20 | Hammerstone In MCU | Brock Bidding War | Brandi On Shaq | AEW Holiday Schedule |

Author:
Publish date:

Hammerstone in Spider-Man 3

Announced on his twitter last night, Alexander Hammerstone informed us that he will be joining the cast of Spider-Man 3.



Brock bidding war

Gerald Brisco spoke with Wrestling Inc & the topic of Brock Lesnar's free agency came up.  This is what Brisco had to say about Brock:

“If the money is right, and I believe this with all my soul that Brock Lesnar would not do it unless he was offered one of those .. as Ted DiBiase said, ‘Everybody has their damn price.’”-Gerald Brisco

“You talk about frugal. He is one of the most frugal guys there is on the face of the Earth. Did he save us money? Yes, every damn penny of it, but I think it would have to be an extreme circumstance, and I think he would pick up the phone and call Vince about the amount of money that he got offered and see if Vince is going to go to do anything. And honestly, I think Vince would do something.”-Gerald Brisco


Brandi does not like Shaq

Tony Schiavone sat down with Brandi & Shaq.  The conversation was going OK, till Shaq told Brandi to watch get some pointers from Jade Cargill.

Brandi Rhodes threw a cup of water in Shaq's face & said:

“I’m sick of your shit, you’re an overgrown asshole!”-Brandi




AEW Holiday Schedule

Last night on AEW Dynamite, they announced the episodes that will air during the Holiday Season.  

pjimage-2020-12-09T210311.674-696x385



Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for our FULL RECAPS of last night's NXT & AEW.

Related Articles

Don-Callis-Kenny-Omega
IMPACT Wrestling

Don Callis On Busted Open Talking All Things Kenny, Buzz & Writing History, Again

MorningNews 12.10
AEW News

Morning News 12.10.20 | Hammerstone In MCU | Brock Bidding War | Brandi On Shaq | AEW Holiday Schedule |

nxt
NXT Live Events

WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/9

f76a34f937d1c74a5fd374b624c74a6b
AEW News

Miro AEW Pre-Show 12.9.20 On Twitch

Evening News 12.9
WWE NXT

Evening News 12.9.20 | Belair on Heyman | EC Free | WWN Live League Wars | NXT Preview

20201209_003952
WWE

NXT TakeOver War Games Fallout Preview (12/9/20)

Knockouts and AEW Women
AEW News

Can Impact's Knockouts Save AEW's Women's Division?

Lunchtime News 12.9
MLW

Lunchtime News 12.9.10 | Goldberg Wants Roman | MLW, AEW Previews | The Year of Sasha