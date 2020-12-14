Morning News 12.14.20 | MPW Run It Back | Cena paid RUSEV Days Fine | Lana & Liv | Doc Gallows Missed Final Resolution

Mission Pro Wrestling Run It Back Results

Miranda Gordy (c) def. Killa Kate ( SWE Women’s Championship:)

JENNACIDE def. Amber Rodriguez

Red Velvet def. Rache Chanel

Jenna Lynn def. Aleyah Mia Sweets

Baby D def. Thunder Rosa (Baby D retirement match)

Raychelle Rose def. Blair Onyx

PPW Women's Championship: Madi Wrenkowski (c) def. Jazmin Allure

Kimber Lee bested Allysin Kay

La Rosa Negra def. Lacey Ryan to become the 1st Ever MPW Champion





Cena paid a fine for wrestlers

Matt Rehwoldt told a story on his YouTube about doing a Superkick Party skit during a 6-man tag dark match. The players in the skit were Baron Corbin, Rusev, Aiden English, The Usos and AJ Styles.



When the wrestlers got backstage, they were chewed out and said they buried the business. They were told that they may be released or fined $20K.



Rehwoldt recently tweeted out the YouTube video adding that John Cena paid the fine.

Lana & Liv Romantic Storyline

Recently on Sportskeeda, Lana said that she has been told that the WWE there are plans to re-kindle the Lana/Liv romantic storyline.

“I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it’s a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that’s what I was told. That we’re going to revisit it at some point. So I’m looking forward to revisiting it at some point.”-Lana

Doc Gallows Missed Final Resolution

IMPACT Wrestling's Final Resolution was this past weekend. During the show, we saw a video package of Karl Anderson re-uniting & talking to his former Bullet Club member, Kenny Omega. One person missing from this reunion was, Doc Gallows.

According to PW Insider, Doc Gallows was not at Final Resolution because he was at an acting job. There is not word on what the acting part is, but that is why he was not at the last IMPACT tapings.

