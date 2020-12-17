Morning News 12.17.20 | Balor v. O’Reilly | American Family +1 | Finals of Opera Cup | Grimes Injured & More

Morning News 12.17.20 | Balor v. O’Reilly | American Family +1 | Finals of Opera Cup | Grimes Injured & More

Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly For New Years EVIL

Kyle O’Reilly will face NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT's New Year's EVIL on 1.6.21.  During last night's NXT, O'Reilly defeated Pete Dunne to earn the right to face Finn Balor. 

The American Family Gets Bigger

Brandi & Cody Rhodes announced, on AEW Dynamite, that they are expecting their first child.

Filthy Tom Lawlor v. Low Ki Finals of Opera Cup

Last night on MLW Fusion Filthy Tom Lawlor defeated ACH in the semi-finals of the Opera Cup.  Lawlor advances to face Low Ki in the finals next week on MLW Fusion.  

For a more in depth recap of MLW Fusion 114, CLICK HERE

Grimes out 4-6 weeks

Last night on NXT we were informed that Cameron Grimes will be out four to six weeks.  Grimes is coming off of two grueling matches between Ciampa, Lumis & being attacked by Thatcher. 

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for our in depth recaps on MLW, AEW & NXT.

