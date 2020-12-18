Morning News 12.18.20 | ROH Final Battle Card | Otis on PC | Queen of the Ring | Owens' WWE Chronicle | Scorpio Sky on Jake Paul

Morning News 12.18.20 | ROH Final Battle Card | Otis on PC | Queen of the Ring | Owens' WWE Chronicle | Scorpio Sky on Jake Paul

Author:
Publish date:

ROH Final Battle Tonight

  • Danhusen vs. Brian Johnson
  • Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper – Winner battles for ROH TV Title later in the show
  • The Foundation’s Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta – Pure Rules Tag Team Match.
  • ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Winner of Fatal 4 Way
  • ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe & PCO.
  • ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.
  • ROH Champion Rush vs. Brody King

Order ROH'S Final Battle on FITE TV or Join The Honor Club

Otis on being sent to PC

Otis recently sat down with FOX Sports & he talked about the news going around about himself & others "being sent to the PC".

“I think it’s always been there, it wasn’t like, ‘hey, we were told this and that.’ That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working."-Otis on PC Rumors

"So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working.”  “Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle. Right now it’s like; we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other.”-Otis on PC Rumors

Sasha Banks talks Queen of the Ring

Sasha Banks spoke with ProSieben MAXX, where she was asked about the possibility of a Queen Of The Ring tournament:

“I think a whole Queen of the Ring tournament for a whole pay-per-view itself would be really cool, but I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time, so maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start little matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament.”-Sasha Banks

Kevin Owens' WWE Chronicle

The WWE has released the trailer for the newest Chronicle Documentary.  This one features Kevin Owens.  It will debut this Saturday on the WWE Network at 10am ET.  The documentary will follow Kevin Owens as he prepares for his match verse Roman Reigns at TLC this Sunday.  You will also see at-home footage, Owens early days & his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

Scorpio Sky on fighting Jake Paul

Scorpio Sky recently say down with Bleacher Report to discuss AEW, Wrestling with the Week, MMA & more.  He also talked about what he thought of Jake Paul's fight recently.

"I was watching that YouTube guy who fought Nate Robinson. I wouldn't mind fighting him. That would be fun," said Sky. "I think it was Jake Paul. It was a viral thing that he knocked Robinson out. He wouldn't knock me out like that, I can tell you right now."

"I am not throwing out any challenges but if the opportunity presented itself and made sense, I would be glad to school him a little bit."  "Maybe we can do a special event with AEW and boxing, and we can do a tag team match with me and Floyd Mayweather Jr. against the Paul brothers"-Scorpio Sky

CLICK HERE for the full Bleacher Report Article

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more reviews, news & interviews.

Related Articles

052_NXTUK_London_11162020AT_2825--452d35108236651fe76208c5be15ab08
WWE Results

WWE NXT UK Results (12/17/20)

AM News 12.18
WWE News

Morning News 12.18.20 | ROH Final Battle Card | Otis on PC | Queen of the Ring | Owens' WWE Chronicle | Scorpio Sky on Jake Paul

Evening 12.17
WWE News

Evening News 12.17.20 | Get in The Ring w/The Undertaker | Bully on Ratings | American Badass Funko | Super X Cup | Grimes Surgery

01-aew-dynamite-vs-nxt-on-usa-tv-ratings-viewership-wednesday-night-wars-2_0
AEW News

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 12/16/20

Lunchtime 12.17
AEW News

Lunchtime News 12.17.20 | Jurassic Express on AEW Unrestricted | Aubrey Edwards Auction | Nikki Cross at TLC? | Firefly Inferno Match

20201210_NXTUK_MatchPreviews_TheHunt_EddieDennis_Gallas_FC_Thurs--6f4196d5fde59ff63c7c6f2c8db5510b
WWE

WWE NXT UK Preview (12/17/20)

AM New 12.17
WWE NXT

Morning News 12.17.20 | Balor v. O’Reilly | American Family +1 | Finals of Opera Cup | Grimes Injured & More

nxt
NXT Live Events

WWE NXT Live Coverage: 12/16