Morning News 12.18.20 | ROH Final Battle Card | Otis on PC | Queen of the Ring | Owens' WWE Chronicle | Scorpio Sky on Jake Paul

ROH Final Battle Tonight

Danhusen vs. Brian Johnson

Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper – Winner battles for ROH TV Title later in the show

The Foundation’s Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta – Pure Rules Tag Team Match.

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Winner of Fatal 4 Way

ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe & PCO.

ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.

ROH Champion Rush vs. Brody King

Order ROH'S Final Battle on FITE TV or Join The Honor Club

Otis on being sent to PC

Otis recently sat down with FOX Sports & he talked about the news going around about himself & others "being sent to the PC".

“I think it’s always been there, it wasn’t like, ‘hey, we were told this and that.’ That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working."-Otis on PC Rumors



"So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working.” “Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle. Right now it’s like; we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other.”-Otis on PC Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sasha Banks talks Queen of the Ring

Sasha Banks spoke with ProSieben MAXX, where she was asked about the possibility of a Queen Of The Ring tournament:

“I think a whole Queen of the Ring tournament for a whole pay-per-view itself would be really cool, but I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time, so maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start little matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament.”-Sasha Banks

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kevin Owens' WWE Chronicle



The WWE has released the trailer for the newest Chronicle Documentary. This one features Kevin Owens. It will debut this Saturday on the WWE Network at 10am ET. The documentary will follow Kevin Owens as he prepares for his match verse Roman Reigns at TLC this Sunday. You will also see at-home footage, Owens early days & his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

Scorpio Sky on fighting Jake Paul

Scorpio Sky recently say down with Bleacher Report to discuss AEW, Wrestling with the Week, MMA & more. He also talked about what he thought of Jake Paul's fight recently.

"I was watching that YouTube guy who fought Nate Robinson. I wouldn't mind fighting him. That would be fun," said Sky. "I think it was Jake Paul. It was a viral thing that he knocked Robinson out. He wouldn't knock me out like that, I can tell you right now."



"I am not throwing out any challenges but if the opportunity presented itself and made sense, I would be glad to school him a little bit." "Maybe we can do a special event with AEW and boxing, and we can do a tag team match with me and Floyd Mayweather Jr. against the Paul brothers"-Scorpio Sky



CLICK HERE for the full Bleacher Report Article

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more reviews, news & interviews.