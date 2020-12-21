Morning News 12.21.20 | TLC Recap | Asuka's New Moniker | Bray Wyatt Reacts | ROH Final Battle |
TLC Recap
- Big E, Otis, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Nakamura, Cesaro (Kickoff Show)
- Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles & The Miz in a TLC match to retain the WWE Championship
- Sasha Banks def. Carmella via submission to retain the SD Women’s Championship
- Hurt Business def. New Day to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions
- Charlotte Flair & Asuka def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to become Women’s Tag Team Champions
- Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens to retain the Universal Championship
- Randy Orton def. The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match
Stick & Stay to a more in depth article last today
Asuka has a new nickname
After TLC last night, Asuka & Charlotte Flair, won the Women's Tag Team Titles. She went on to her twitter to express her excitement & she referred to herself as Asuka 2 Belts.
The interesting takeaway from this is that it is the same moniker that Becky used. Bayley & Sasha were also double champs at one time & did not use that moniker. Very interesting they would not come up with a new one & use the one that Becky Lynch started.
Bray Wyatt on Firefly Inferno Match
After a "controversial" ending to the Firefly Inferno match at the end of TLC, Bray Wyatt took to twitter to give his takes on it:
What was your thoughts on the ending?
ROH Final Battle Results
- Tony Deppen defeated LSG, Josh Woods, and Dax Draper in a four-way
- Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus defeated Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi
- ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Mark Briscoe and PCO
- Rey Horus defeated Dalton Castle
- Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Vincent and Bateman
- Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson
- ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee defeated Tony Deppen
- Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe
- Flip Gordon defeated ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham via count-out – Gresham retains title
- ROH World Champion Rush defeated Brody King