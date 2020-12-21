Morning News 12.21.20 | TLC Recap | Asuka's New Moniker | Bray Wyatt Reacts | ROH Final Battle

TLC Recap

Big E, Otis, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Nakamura, Cesaro (Kickoff Show)

Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles & The Miz in a TLC match to retain the WWE Championship

Sasha Banks def. Carmella via submission to retain the SD Women’s Championship

Hurt Business def. New Day to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Charlotte Flair & Asuka def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to become Women’s Tag Team Champions

Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens to retain the Universal Championship

Randy Orton def. The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match

Asuka has a new nickname

After TLC last night, Asuka & Charlotte Flair, won the Women's Tag Team Titles. She went on to her twitter to express her excitement & she referred to herself as Asuka 2 Belts.

The interesting takeaway from this is that it is the same moniker that Becky used. Bayley & Sasha were also double champs at one time & did not use that moniker. Very interesting they would not come up with a new one & use the one that Becky Lynch started.

Bray Wyatt on Firefly Inferno Match

After a "controversial" ending to the Firefly Inferno match at the end of TLC, Bray Wyatt took to twitter to give his takes on it:

What was your thoughts on the ending?

