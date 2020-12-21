Morning News 12.21.20 | TLC Recap | Asuka's New Moniker | Bray Wyatt Reacts | ROH Final Battle |

Morning News 12.21.20 | TLC Recap | Asuka's New Moniker | Bray Wyatt Reacts | ROH Final Battle |

Author:
Publish date:

TLC Recap

  • Big E, Otis, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Nakamura, Cesaro (Kickoff Show)
  • Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles & The Miz in a TLC match to retain the WWE Championship
  • Sasha Banks def. Carmella via submission to retain the SD Women’s Championship
  • Hurt Business def. New Day to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions
  • Charlotte Flair & Asuka def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to become Women’s Tag Team Champions
  • Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens to retain the Universal Championship
  • Randy Orton def. The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match

Stick & Stay to a more in depth article last today

Asuka has a new nickname

After TLC last night, Asuka & Charlotte Flair, won the Women's Tag Team Titles.  She went on to her twitter to express her excitement & she referred to herself as Asuka 2 Belts.

The interesting takeaway from this is that it is the same moniker that Becky used.  Bayley & Sasha were also double champs at one time & did not use that moniker.  Very interesting they would not come up with a new one & use the one that Becky Lynch started.  

Bray Wyatt on Firefly Inferno Match

After a "controversial" ending to the Firefly Inferno match at the end of TLC, Bray Wyatt took to twitter to give his takes on it:

What was your thoughts on the ending? 

ROH Final Battle Results

  • Tony Deppen defeated LSG, Josh Woods, and Dax Draper in a four-way
  • Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus defeated Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi
  • ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Mark Briscoe and PCO
  • Rey Horus defeated Dalton Castle
  • Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Vincent and Bateman
  • Danhausen defeated Brian Johnson
  • ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee defeated Tony Deppen
  • Shane Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe
  • Flip Gordon defeated ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham via count-out – Gresham retains title
  • ROH World Champion Rush defeated Brody King

Related Articles

PicsArt_12-21-09.09.44
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #3 Fallout

AM 12.21
WWE News

Morning News 12.21.20 | TLC Recap | Asuka's New Moniker | Bray Wyatt Reacts | ROH Final Battle |

tlc
LIVE Coverage

WWE TLC 2020 LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan

20201130_TLC_DrewAJ_FC_Date--3ee2dc116056e47a66c21688dea56cfe
WWE

WWE TLC 2020 Preview (12/20/20)

IYH0302
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House Triple Header September 24th, 1995

TLC.jfif
WWE News

Meg's Weekly 5 (12-14-2020)

PicsArt_09-12-01.17.55
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night April 3rd, 1993

EpkTRaSXEAAch8r
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Recap (12/18/20)