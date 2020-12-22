Morning News 12.22.20 | Legends Night | AEW Elevation, New Show? | Slammys Presenters | Magnum T.A. on Tessa | Ramsay on Peyton

The Legends are Returning to RAW

Announced on RAW last night, WWE will kick off the 2021 edition of RAW with some returning legends. Legends that have been confirmed for the 1.4.21 edition of RAW are: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson, Big Show, Jacqueline, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Ivory, Carlito, Boogeyman, Melina, Mark Henry, & Alicia Fox.

AEW Elevation

AEW filed trademarks for two names on December 16th. One of these names was for AEW Dark, which is their YouTube Series. The other name was for "AEW Elevation". This trademark could be the name of a new show or a AEW Dark spinoff, who knows. Here is the description for the filing:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events"-USPTO filing description

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE Slammy's Presenters

The WWE has announced the people who will present at the 2020 Slammy Awards.

Shawn Michaels

Ric Flair

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Rapper Method Man

Mick Foley

TikTok Star Derek Baker

"Paul Blart" actress Raini Rodriguez

"Modern Family" actor Rico Rodriguez

Actor and TV host Ken Jeong

"Hot Tub Time Machine" actor Clark Duke

"Bachelorette" star Demi Burnett

R-Truth will host The Slammys & they take place on 12.23.20 starting at 10a ET & be shown across all social media platforms, as well as, the WWE Network.

10 Gallery 10 Images

Magnum T.A. on Tessa Blanchard & IMPACT Wrestling

Magnum T.A., the step-father of Tessa Blanchard, recently sat down with The Hannibal TV. Magnum T.A. went into Tessa & IMPACT Wrestling & all that went down over the summer.

“I knew from the moment they came up with the idea of making her this intergender, now the World’s Heavyweight Champion that they were going down a dangerous path and they came to our home here in Charlotte and filmed the special with her mom and I about it and I support Tessa because she’s my step-daughter. But I’m not a fan of that portrayal of men and women in the ring. Not because women are incomparable or anything else. Just I don’t ever like anything that depicts a man being physically violent with a woman. I mean I’ve got a young daughter that’s 13-years old and whether today they know it’s all a work or not, it’s still not a portrayal I’m real comfortable with. So I told her that I knew she had reached the pentacle of what she could do with that organization. Of course we didn’t know this virus was gonna come along, and the fact of the matter is they had wanted her to extend her contract and do different things and the opportunity that-that experience with IMPACT afforded her was a step in her growth in what she was doing. But she needed to move on from that, so because she extended that contract, they were paying her peanuts for one thing. But on top of that, [she] met all the contractual dates that she needed to make. So, all I told her was, ‘Hey, do you wanna work one more shot?’ And I offered her up the psychology. I said, ‘Take whatever their top paid guy is and figure out what that would equate to in one month’s salary and say hey, if you want me to come in and do this, since I met my contractual obligations, this is what it would take for me to come do it’ and it wasn’t a ridiculous amount of money as what was rumored on the internet. It was just, ‘Hey, if we’re gonna extend it, they can extend to the equivalent of whatever you’re paying your top guy’ and they didn’t wanna do it and that’s really the truth.”-Magnum T.A.

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the quotes. Check out their article HERE.

Gordon Ramsay on Peyton Royce

Peyton Royce loves to cook & we have seen that on her YouTube. Well the great Gordon Ramsay recently saw some of Peyton's cooking skills & decided to comment on it on TikTok.





Stick & Stay for The Smacked Raw Podcast doing their LIVE Recap this AM at 10a ET at Putting You Over.