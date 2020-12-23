Morning News 12.23.20 | Karate Man to AEW? | NXT Title Match | SCU Breaking Up | MLW Preview
Karate Man to AEW
We all know about this AEW/IMPACT Wrestling partnership & we all know about those amazing paid advertisements from Tony Khan. Well it seems that Ethan Page was watching the most recent paid advertisement from Mr. Khan & offered up The Karate Man to take a trip to AEW.
Only time will tell if The Karate Man shows up on AEW & I am quite certain that Ethan Page's next contract decision will play a significant role in that.
NXT Title Match tonight
NXT is unopposed tonight because AEW will be coming on after the Celtics game. Here is what NXT has on tap.
- A “Very Gargano Christmas”
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Drake Maverick and Killian Dain – Street Fight
- Jake Atlas vs Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Dakota Kai vs Rhea Ripley
- Bronson Reed returns
- Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly prepare for the rematch at New Year’s Evil
Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for a more in depth review of this show.
SCU Breaking Up?
During AEW Dark last night, Frankie Kazarian, who is tired of losing, said if they cannot win their next match then SCU is over.
MLW Preview
Tonight on MLW, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will face Low Ki to determine this years Opera Cup Winner. in their main event match on Fusion.
We will also get more matches announced for Kings of Colosseum, which will air for free on 1.6.21.
Card so far for Kings of Colosseum
- Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush for the MLW Middleweight Championship
- Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. "The Black Hand of CONTRA" Mads Krügger for the National Openweight Championship
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more news, reviews & interviews.