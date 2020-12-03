Morning News 12.3.20 | STING | AEW & IMPACT | NXT & ESPN

STING is ALL ELITE

Last night on Winter is Coming we saw the return of an ICON. After the end of the Cody/Darby vs. Starks/Hobbs match, we saw Team Taz beating down Darby & Cody. Then the lights go out & we see STING. STING made a Undertaker-ish entrance into the ring, came face to face with Double A, Cody & Darby, before leaving. The place went insane. Later on, Tony Schiavone announced that Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW.



Omega wins AEW Title & heads to IMPACT

Last night, in the main event of Winter is Coming, we saw Jon Moxley defend his AEW World Title vs. Kenny Omega. Just like at Full Gear, we saw VP if Impact Wrestling, Don Callis at ringside. Callis has an extensive history with Omega & the two are like family. Well, on this night, it seemed Callis had more up his sleeve. In the end, Callis played a role in helping Omega win the AEW World Title, but it is what happened after that shocked the system. Callis & Omega grabbed the title & took off. Alex Marvez caught up with Omega & Callis & tried to get to the bottom of what just happened. Callis replied by saying that will find out about it on Tuesday at Impact.



IMPACT Wrestling is on Tuesdays at 8p ET on Twitch & AXS TV.



Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more on this AEW & IMPACT story.



NXT & ESPN

Last night on NXT we learned that MMA reporter and ESPN correspondent Ariel Helwani will join Roberts & Barrett on the NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show.







