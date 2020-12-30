Morning News 12.30.20 | Aldis Contract | AEW & NXT Previews | WWE Gaming Series & more

Morning News 12.30.20 | Aldis Contract | AEW & NXT Previews | WWE Gaming Series & more

Author:
Publish date:

Nick Aldis Contract Status

Aldis was on Konnan's podcast; Keepin' it 100, recently, where he talked about the NWA, his contract & more.

On his contract & NWA

“Billy picked up my option with the NWA so… Like I said, I had an option on my contract and Billy picked it up and like I said, I would not have opened up any discussions with anyone without talking to — This is ‘Keepin it 100,’ I just care about that paper."

That’s it and Billy’s been very loyal to me and I to him”. And I truly believe in what we’re doing with the product and I wouldn’t walk away from it because we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we could accomplish.”-Aldis on Contract

AEW: A Tribute to The Exhaulted One Preview

  • Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Tazz
  • The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
  • “”Hangman”” Adam Page, Silver & Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
  • Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
  • Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for a more in depth preview

NXT Preview

The NXT Year-End Awards will take place tonight, as well as a title match.  

  • Leon Ruff v. Johnny Gargano NXT North American Title Match
  • Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for a more in depth preview

WWE Gaming Series

The WWE Superstar Gaming Series debuted last night.  The event was streamed on all WWE social platforms including YouTube and Twitter & was hosted by Greg Miller and Xavier Woods.

Some of the talent, as well as, celebrities that were a part of the event were:

Ronda Rousey
Shayna Baszler
Jessamyn Duke
The Miz
Liv Morgan
Adam Cole
Tyler Breeze.

WWE Talent battled each other, as well as, celebrities in the "Holiday Sus-Fest" with Among Us and the "Holiday Throwdown" with WWE 2K Battlegrounds.  The WWE Twitch stream showed the 2020 Madden Speed Tournament from UpUpDownDown between AJ Styles [K.O.B.] and Seth Rollins [Texas Steve].

Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more news, reviews & interviews.  

Related Articles

Io Shirai Wargames
WWE NXT

NXT's Top 5 Performers of 2020

am NEWS 12.30
WWE News

Morning News 12.30.20 | Aldis Contract | AEW & NXT Previews | WWE Gaming Series & more

IMG_20201215_222908
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 5 Impact and AEW Wrestlers Who Should Join The New Bullet Club

EqX_vGLXMAIie4R
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (12/28/20)

20201127_MatchGraphic_Raw_RandyAlexa_feedcard_Tonight--e0d34c102fa29b91d5029a79db5e6f95
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sulivan (12/28/2020)

275FA20A-4AEF-46FA-8CEB-255EFD7D13FA
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW October 2nd, 1995

715B227F-14CE-4216-9DD5-AE2EDDB581FF
WWE News

Meg’s Weekly 5 (12-21-2020)

brodie-lee-4
AEW News

A tragic loss in the world of wrestling