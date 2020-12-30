Morning News 12.30.20 | Aldis Contract | AEW & NXT Previews | WWE Gaming Series & more

Nick Aldis Contract Status

Aldis was on Konnan's podcast; Keepin' it 100, recently, where he talked about the NWA, his contract & more.

On his contract & NWA

“Billy picked up my option with the NWA so… Like I said, I had an option on my contract and Billy picked it up and like I said, I would not have opened up any discussions with anyone without talking to — This is ‘Keepin it 100,’ I just care about that paper."



That’s it and Billy’s been very loyal to me and I to him”. And I truly believe in what we’re doing with the product and I wouldn’t walk away from it because we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we could accomplish.”-Aldis on Contract



AEW: A Tribute to The Exhaulted One Preview

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Tazz

The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

“”Hangman”” Adam Page, Silver & Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

NXT Preview

The NXT Year-End Awards will take place tonight, as well as a title match.

Leon Ruff v. Johnny Gargano NXT North American Title Match



Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

WWE Gaming Series

The WWE Superstar Gaming Series debuted last night. The event was streamed on all WWE social platforms including YouTube and Twitter & was hosted by Greg Miller and Xavier Woods.

Some of the talent, as well as, celebrities that were a part of the event were:

Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler

Jessamyn Duke

The Miz

Liv Morgan

Adam Cole

Tyler Breeze.

WWE Talent battled each other, as well as, celebrities in the "Holiday Sus-Fest" with Among Us and the "Holiday Throwdown" with WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The WWE Twitch stream showed the 2020 Madden Speed Tournament from UpUpDownDown between AJ Styles [K.O.B.] and Seth Rollins [Texas Steve].

