Morning News 12.30.20 | Aldis Contract | AEW & NXT Previews | WWE Gaming Series & more
Nick Aldis Contract Status
Aldis was on Konnan's podcast; Keepin' it 100, recently, where he talked about the NWA, his contract & more.
On his contract & NWA
“Billy picked up my option with the NWA so… Like I said, I had an option on my contract and Billy picked it up and like I said, I would not have opened up any discussions with anyone without talking to — This is ‘Keepin it 100,’ I just care about that paper."
That’s it and Billy’s been very loyal to me and I to him”. And I truly believe in what we’re doing with the product and I wouldn’t walk away from it because we haven’t even scratched the surface of what we could accomplish.”-Aldis on Contract
AEW: A Tribute to The Exhaulted One Preview
- Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Tazz
- The Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
- “”Hangman”” Adam Page, Silver & Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz
- Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford
- Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade
NXT Preview
The NXT Year-End Awards will take place tonight, as well as a title match.
- Leon Ruff v. Johnny Gargano NXT North American Title Match
- Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne
WWE Gaming Series
The WWE Superstar Gaming Series debuted last night. The event was streamed on all WWE social platforms including YouTube and Twitter & was hosted by Greg Miller and Xavier Woods.
Some of the talent, as well as, celebrities that were a part of the event were:
Ronda Rousey
Shayna Baszler
Jessamyn Duke
The Miz
Liv Morgan
Adam Cole
Tyler Breeze.
WWE Talent battled each other, as well as, celebrities in the "Holiday Sus-Fest" with Among Us and the "Holiday Throwdown" with WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The WWE Twitch stream showed the 2020 Madden Speed Tournament from UpUpDownDown between AJ Styles [K.O.B.] and Seth Rollins [Texas Steve].
