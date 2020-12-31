It's The Morning News 12.31.20, You Know What That Means  | Thank You Brodie Lee

Thank You Brodie Lee



We were at a wake that just happened to have wrestling matches. Last night was AEW's tribute to the late, great John Huber (Brodie Lee). Wrestlers wrestling with their hearts & letting the tears flow. I just want to say Thank You to John Huber (Brodie Lee, Luke Harper).

PWTs Tribute Shirt

Reaction from Friends, colleagues in & around the Wrestling world

For more of the testimonials from AEW Wrestlers, head to AEW's YouTube or Twitter.