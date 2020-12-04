Morning News 12.4.20 | NJPW World Tag League | ROH Final Battle | NXT's absence from Survivor Series | War Games For $1 | MJF Best Performer

Morning News 12.4.20 | NJPW World Tag League | ROH Final Battle | NXT's absence from Survivor Series | War Games For $1 | MJF Best Performer

NJPW World Tag League Results & Standings

  • Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd
  • Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
  • World Tag League match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
  • World Tag League match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano
  • World Tag League match: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb
  • World Tag League match: Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
NJPW World Tag League Standings

  • Juice Robinson & David Finlay 10 points (5-3)
  • Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. 10 points (5-3)
  • Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 10 points (5-3)
  • Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 10 points (5-3)
  • Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 10 points (5-3)
  • Shingo Takagi & SANADA 10 points (5-3)
  • Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-4) *eliminated*
  • EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (3-5) *eliminated*
  • Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-6) *eliminated*
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 2 points (1-7) *eliminated*



ROH Final Battle Updated Card

It was announced that 4 rising stars will square off at the Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 18, with the winner getting a shot at the ROH World Television Champion.

Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG and Josh Woods will meet in a Four-Way match for the right to face ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee later in the show.

So far Final Battle looks like this:

  • Tony Deppen, Dak Draper, LSG and Josh Woods-Fatal 4 Way for shot at TV Title
  • EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe
  • Dragon Lee (c) vs. Four-Way Winner-ROH Television Championship
  • RUSH (c) vs. Brody King-ROH World Championship


Triple H on NXT's absence from Survivor Series

In NXT media briefing for War Games, Triple H adressed the issue of NXT not appearing at Survivor Series this yea, like they did last year.  

"To be honest, I'm not in every aspect of creative decisions, but I also believe for the creative teams, as they're trying to build individual talents, they're not combining things too much."   "I also believe that COVID and the pandemic situation took a role in that.-Triple H

WWE Network offering War Games for $1

You may have noticed recently that the WWE Network stopped offering the 1 free month when you sign up, well they are offering a deal for War Games this Sunday.  You can get War Games for $1 when you sign up today.

MJF Best Performer

The NY Times gave their list of best performers for 2020.  Sure enough, on that list is MJF for his performance of "Me & My Shadow" with Chris Jericho.

 Check the article out HERE.

