Morning News 12.7.20 | Candice LeRae Injured | New Year's Evil | Lacey Evans | Elias Character Change| Best Line From War Games & More

Morning News 12.7.20 | Candice LeRae Injured | New Year's Evil | Lacey Evans | Elias Character Change| Best Line From War Games & More

Author:
Publish date:

LeRae Injured at War Games

Triple H commented on Candice LeRae's condition in the brutal, physical Women's War Games match.  He said that LeRae was getting an x-ray on her arm to see if it was broken anywhere.

Candice-LeRae-wargames-696x385

Stay tuned to WNW for more on Candice's condition. 

New Year's EVIL

Last night during War Games, we saw a promo for a NXT Special Event entitled New Year's EVIL.  The event is scheduled to take place on 1.6.21.

129757482_716405242622911_1599677009049152673_n

Lacey Evans on Tribute to the Troops

Before War Games last night, WWE held Tribute to the Troops on FOX.  But, before Tribute to the Troops, Lacey Evans was on The Wrap & she told us what Tribute to the Troops means to her:

“Growing up, I did not have the role models that I needed. I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I didn’t know what a positive, happy, healthy lifestyle looked like,” Evans confessed. “All I knew, while looking around, [was] my dysfunctional, drug-infested, mental health. Anger, depression. It seeped and destroyed my family. That’s the life that I knew.”-Lacey Evans

8147a306de9f226edc99def25171fdd7

 “I know not only what the military goes through — the veterans, the active-duty — but their spouses, their kids. They’re going through hell."   “The divorce rate’s high, the arguments are high. The veterans are tired, the active-duty — they go through a lot.”-Lacey Evans



"It was me.... AUSTIN... It was me all along.."

Last night at War Games we saw a plethora of guys in SCREAM masks, but it was one in particular that unmasked & revealed himself.  Austin Theory unmasked to reveal that he was the one helping Johnny Gargano.  But it was not the reveal that was the best part, it was Theory's line.  Austin Theory said:

"It was me.... AUSTIN... It was me all along.."-Austin Theory

If you remember, Vince McMahon revealed himself as The Undertaker's Higher Power in an angle that abducted Stephanie McMahon.


Elias Character Change?

The last time that we saw Elias he electrocuted in the Symphony of Destruction match vs Jeff Hardy.  Well, this weekend, Elias tweeted about his condition.  In the tweet, Elias talks about being Extraordinary, beating the odds & now seeing his true purpose.


Renee & Jon are having a girl

Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette are having a girl.  Renee revealed the gender of their first child on her instagram.


Sarah Logan Pregnancy Photos

Sarah & Raymond Rowe are also expecting their first child & the couple released some pregnancy photos yesterday.

Related Articles

Morning News 12.7
WWE News

Morning News 12.7.20 | Candice LeRae Injured | New Year's Evil | Lacey Evans | Elias Character Change| Best Line From War Games & More

nxt
NXT Live Events

NXT War Games Live Coverage

EokxHKZWEAA3YxD
WWE

WWE Tribute To The Troops Live Coverage (12/6/30)

20201118_NXT_WARGAMES_Match_FC_BobbyAdamRodrickOneyPetePat_date--9fc38b34151bff13ce348eff7c405b8a
WWE

NXT TakeOver WarGames Preview (12/6/20)

20201202_TTTT_FC_DrewMiz_sun--39e6c23508ca01573515ef6403b03147
WWE

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2020 Preview (12/6/20)

PicsArt_12-06-10.44.26
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: SummerSlam 1995

wargames women
WWE

Meg's Weekly 5 (11-30-2020)

01-wwe-friday-night-smackdown-on-fox-ratings-viewership-logo-1
WWE News

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (12/4/20)