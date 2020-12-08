Morning News 12.8.20 | Shaq | Mauro Ranallo Opens Up | Lana Has Big Dreams | NJPW Strong | Bliss's Absence From RAW

Shaq on AEW

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Legend, will be on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Will Shaq have anything to say to or about Cody Rhodes? No information, as of yet, to what Shaq will be doing on AEW. Stick to Wrestling News World for more on this & tune in Wednesday to find out what Shaq has to say to Cody & the AEW fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website





Mauro Ranallo talks about leaving the WWE

In an interview done by POST Wrestling, Mauro Ranallo talked extensively on the reasons behind him leaving NXT/WWE for the second and final time. The entire interview is a MUST listen, but I will post some quotes & the entire interview below.

“I get it, but that’s not what I want as a commentator. I get the stressful situations, I get the changes on the fly and the system there, but for my mental health, even moving to NXT. When we were live, it was the best experience I could ask for, and that’s a testament to what Triple H and everyone down in NXT have done. I just felt, for my own mental health, even doing the show from home, it was to the point where I would have a panic attack in the morning of the recordings in the last few months.”-Mauro Ranallo on environment & health "I didn’t like what was happening and who was involved. I didn’t like…all due to respect to all announcers, I believe in chemistry. Maybe I was the problem. On show day, I’m not a great guy to be around because I’m completely focused. I’m prepared and I expect everyone else to be the same. There’s another reason, I’m a play-by-play announcer, and I think I’m one of the best in business, I need to be left alone at times.”-Mauro Ranallo on Chemistry “It was like my life, it was filled with ups and downs and aberrations. Sometimes when a dream comes true, it doesn’t remain a dream, sometimes you’re not supposed to meet your heroes.”-Mauro on his time in WWE/NXT

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website





Lana wants to be Champion

Lana posted a very emotional video last night on her twitter talking about being aware of herself. Knowing what she is & what she is not. She goes on to say that she has big dreams & wants to be champion. The video is very emotional and honest. Do you think Lana will be champion at the end of TLC?







NJPW Strong 2-Night Event

NJPW's full card for both nights (12.11 & 12.18) episodes of Strong listed below. The second night is main evented by the IWGP US Heavyweight Briefcase match between KENTA & Brody King, the winner getting the right to challenge Jon Moxley.

December 11:

Clark Connors & The DKC vs The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel)



Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Misterioso vs BULLET CLUB (Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Hikuleo)



ACH vs Tama Tonga



Karl Fredericks vs Jay White

December 18:

Danny Limelight vs. Rocky Romero



Jeff Cobb vs. Rust Taylor



PJ Black & Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos



KENTA(c) vs. Brody King-IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Right to Challenge Contract





Bliss missed RAW

Alexa Bliss missed this week's episode of RAW because she's currently in Los Angeles working on the upcoming Punky Brewster reboot. I posted earlier about D-Von Dudley posting a video about him helping produce the Punky Brewster reboot & Bliss & Charlotte Flair are involved.









IYMI: Check out the most recent episode of ROH TV HERE

And stick & stay for our preview & LIVE Coverage of an IMPACT-ful ep. of IMPACT